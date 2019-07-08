COC Foundation welcomes new board members

The College of the Canyons Foundation hosted its annual board installation dinner at the Sand Canyon Country Club, where it welcomed five new board members and celebrated a successful First-Year Promise fundraising campaign.

Established in 1987, the COC Foundation describes itself as a nonprofit auxiliary organization that generates philanthropic support for the Santa Clarita Community College District. The organization is governed by a board of directors, which is made up of volunteer community and business leaders who are committed to making a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year’s newest board members of the foundation are:

Amanda Benson of Ask Amanda Small Business Solutions

Heather Duncan, a producer and director at Three Leaves

Sharlene Duzick, a member services director at Henry Mayo Fitness Center

William Harwood, an engineer at Lockheed

Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment

Following the installation of its newest board members and a brief welcoming, the foundation celebrated the wrap-up of its two-year First-Year Promise campaign that raised more than $500,000 about two months ahead of schedule.

The First-Year Promise program, which is now known as Canyons Promise, was created by the college to enhance student accessibility and remove the financial burdens and barriers that prevent students from pursuing higher education.

The program had its inaugural cohort of students graduate this past semester and will now be expanded after the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to use state funds to cover the tuition of first-time, full-time students at California community colleges.

The move allows Canyon Promise to “go above and beyond (tuition) because of the generosity of the community,” according to Jasmine Ruys, associate vice president of enrollment services.