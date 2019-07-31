Deputies detain suspect at gunpoint, release after searching vehicle

Deputies detained an individual at gunpoint Wednesday, but after searching the individual’s vehicle, no criminal evidence was found.

The call came in initially shortly before 8:30 p.m. in Newhall that a person potentially had a gun near Main Street, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Although the person was not discovered by law enforcement at the scene, the person was later spotted heading northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road toward Saugus.

“They ended up stopping the driver,” said Lt. Joseph Fender of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The driver was able to pull over in the Bank of America parking lot, at the corner of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

The individual was detained at gunpoint, according to witnesses on the scene.

The individual was described by sheriff’s officials as being cooperative with the deputies. Fender said they only found tools inside the truck, which were likely confused with a weapon by the witness in Newhall.

“No gun was found,” said Fender.

The individual was then free to leave and no arrest was made.