Deputies recover two stolen cars, make two arrests

Two stolen cars have been recovered and two arrests made in separate cases pursued by local sheriff’s deputies this week.



On Monday, about 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a “suspicious person” call on the 24800 block of Avenue Rockefeller, in Valencia.



Responding deputies made contact with a man whom they allege was trying to take a truck, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Shortly before 5:30 a.m., they arrested a 35-year-old man from Springville, north of Bakersfield, on suspicion of attempted grand theft auto.



In a separate incident Tuesday morning, deputies arrested a man in connection with a stolen car deputies spotted Monday night, Miller said.



“That’s two stolen vehicles in two days that the public helped us recover,” she said.



In the most recent incident, about 7:30 p.m. Monday, deputies followed up on reports of a suspicious motorist seen near Valencia Central Valley Park on Carrizo Drive, east of McBean Parkway.



Deputies arriving at the park, ran the license plate of the car — a silver-colored Honda CRV — and found it had been reported stolen.



“They attempted to make contact with the driver,” Miller said.



The driver, however, took off, prompting a brief police pursuit over about two blocks.



“Deputies cancelled the pursuit when the driver began reaching high speeds,” she said.



“Flash forward to this morning, when people on Sloan Canyon in Castaic reported suspicious activity involving a car,” MIller said.



Deputies quickly discovered the car was the same one pursued the night before.



The suspect, found walking around the area, was arrested.



Miller posted news of the arrest on social media, reporting: “A suspect driving a stolen vehicle may have gotten away from deputies last night, but thanks to citizens reporting suspicious activity in Castaic today, he’s now in custody, behind bars.”



