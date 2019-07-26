Deputies respond to reports of man trying to enter ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Local sheriff’s deputies converged on an apartment building in Canyon Country on Friday night for what they first believed was a home-invasion robbery, but turned out to be an ex-boyfriend trying to get into his ex-girlfriend’s residence.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in more than a half-dozen cruisers, responded to call on the 18400 block of Oak Canyon Road, north of Via Princessa and west of Highway 14.



“There’s no home invasion,” said Sgt. Dennis Domingas. “This is a domestic dispute where the ex-boyfriend is trying to get into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.”



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

