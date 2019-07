Deputies responded mid-afternoon Friday to reports of shots fired at a church in Newhall.



Early reports have suggested the shots may have been from a BB gun. However, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were still trying to figure that out at 3:35 p.m.



“A church on the 2500 block of Newhall Avenue was shot,” Sgt. Ericka Gooseberry said, noting deputies had just arrived at the scene.