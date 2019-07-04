Earthquake rocks Santa Clarita area

Tammy Murga

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Southern California Thursday, and jolts were felt across the Santa Clarita Valley minutes after the town’s Independence Day parade.

The tremblor, first reported at a magnitude of 6.6, hit at 10:33 a.m. and centered in the Mojave Desert in Searles Valley, more than 100 miles northeast of Santa Clarita, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Aftershocks measuring 4.0 and 3.5 were also reported in the same area, according to USGS.

There were no reports of any damages or injuries in the SCV, according to Art Marrujo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We haven’t received any reports of damages or concerns so far,” said Lt. Eric Lasko with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Many local residents took to social media a short time after the incident to share their thoughts, including some having felt the jolts from Valencia to Canyon Country.

