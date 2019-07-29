Foothill League track and field athletes compete at Junior Olympic Championships

Some of the best track and field athletes from around the country recently competed in the week-long USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Sacramento from July 22-28.



Included in the elite group of competitors were track and field stars from the Santa Clarita Valley.



Natalie Ramirez, a recent West Ranch graduate who will continue her academic and athletic career at UCLA this fall, took home the top spot in the women’s discus with a winning throw of 155 feet and 8 inches on Thursday. She finished in fifth place in the women’s shot put with a mark of 44-½ on Wednesday.



Golden Valley was well-represented with runners Jalen Davis, Antonio Abrego, Yleana Lopez and jumper Elijha Ellis.



Davis reached the semifinals in the boys 100-meter (15-16 age group), recording a time of 11.26 in the prelims on Thursday. He came in 17th in the semifinals with a time of 11.38.



Lopez also reached the semifinals in the girls 200-meter (15-16), logging a time of 25.47 in the prelims on Wednesday. In the semis on Thursday, she finished 24th with a mark of 26.57.



Ellis made the semifinals in the boys long jump (15-16) on Thursday, finishing in the No. 26 spot out of 50 jumpers with a mark of 18-10 3/4.



Abrego was able to finish first in the prelims in the boys 800-meter (15-16) on Wednesday with a time of 1:56.58. The junior-to-be took home the silver medal in the final on Saturday, finishing at 1:54.50, a second behind the first-place finisher.



Canyon high jumper Tyler Cash also competed in the men’s high jump on Sunday but logged a no height in the event.



Brandon Cruz Jr., a Saugus runner, finished No. 8 in the prelims of the boys 400-meter (15-16) on Friday at 49.78. He also finished No. 8 in the final on Sunday with a time of 50.78.



Joe Hylton, a recent Hart graduate, came in 29th place out of 54 sprinters in the men’s 100-meter prelims on Thursday with a time of 11.16.

