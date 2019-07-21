Four-car crash stops traffic on Highway 14

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a traffic collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 on Sunday evening.

According to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt, a call came in at 6:13 p.m. about a four-vehicle crash just north of Golden Valley Road and officers arrived on scene at 6:19 p.m. CHP traffic logs report that one car was “flipped but back on its wheels.”

No injuries have been reported but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

“I can’t confirm any cause or injuries or if anyone has gone to the hospital right now, because the investigation is still ongoing, but at 6:25 p.m. I released a Sigalert for about 40 minutes because the crash is blocking the no. 2 and 3 lanes,” Brandt said.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

