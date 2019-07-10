Hart District seeks members for Measure SA Oversight Committee

The William S Hart Union High School District announced Monday that it is looking for a new member to be a part of the Measure SA Oversight Committee.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2008, and has the expressed purpose of funding construction projects such as the performing arts centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, the new Castaic High School and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.

This new member would serve on the oversight committee for a two-year term, with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

“The committee is looking for a member who would fit in either the business organization, senior citizens’ organization, taxpayer organization, or Hart parent and parent/teacher organization,” said a press release about the announcement. “In other words, this member needs to be active in one or more of these areas.”

If a member is active in a business organization, that organization must be located within district boundaries, officials said. Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

The application to be on the Measure SA Citizens Oversight Committee can be found online at http://bit.ly/2Jo1y4I.

All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone ([email protected]) by Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.