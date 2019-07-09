Henry Mayo awarded achievement award for seventh consecutive year

For the seventh consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received an award recognizing its commitment to the care of stroke patients.

According to the American Stroke Association, which is a division of the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

This is partly why the American Heart and American Stroke associations award the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award every year to the hospitals that ensure stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, according to a news release from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

This year, Henry Mayo earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures that relate to the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients, hospital staff said, mentioning the hospital also received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll award, which is given when hospitals meet quality measures that were developed to provide faster treatment while a stroke patient is en route to the hospital.

“We are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Dr. Larry Kidd, Henry Mayo’s senior vice president and chief clinical officer. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”