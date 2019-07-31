Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites community to participate in diabetes prevention program

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is accepting applications for its diabetes prevention program, which recently received recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being a lifestyle change program.

“PreventT2,” is a program that seeks to help people who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease, according to a news release from the hospital. Residents with prediabetes, or higher-than-normal blood sugar levels, are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels.

“In fact, many people with prediabetes will likely be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years,” hospital officials said in a news release, adding people are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if they:



Are at least 45 years of age or overweight

Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

Are physically active fewer than three times per week

Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy

“One in three adults has prediabetes, and nine out of 10 of these people don’t know they have it,” said Charmine Navarro, the hospital’s community education program coordinator.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches and athletic trainers, participants should expect to learn the skills they need to make lasting changes in their life, Diabetes Prevention Program coordinator Kim Brown previously said.

“The first group started in November 2017 and, as a group, these individuals lost more than 144 pounds, and by one year, they were averaging more than 2,000 minutes of activity,” Brown said, mentioning it’s quite common to see participants exceeding the goals they set for themselves.

“When you get diabetes, it is controllable,” Brown added. “Once you have the diagnosis, you’ll always have diabetes. But some people do so well with the lifestyle changes and their blood sugar control that their lab markers will go down to normal ranges.”

The PreventT2 program lasts for 12 months, according to Wednesday’s release. Meetings are conducted from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. three times a month for the first sixth months and twice a month during the second half of the program.

The class will be held at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, located at 24525 Town Center Drive, and will cost $100. Registration is required, officials said, and classes start Aug. 16.Residents were instructed to call 661-200-2300 or visit henrymayo.com/diabetesprevention for more information.