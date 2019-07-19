Jury trial for rapper Blueface set for next month

A jury trial is slated to begin next month for L.A. rapper Blueface, who was arrested in connection with an alleged vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Newhall last fall.



Johnathan “Blueface” Porter, 22, of Arleta, described by arresting deputies as self-employed, was arrested about 10 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, namely a firearm.



Although arrested on suspicion of a felony, Porter is now scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial Aug. 16 on one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person or in a vehicle, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.



Prosecutors believe Porter became involved in a dispute last November that led to a shooting near a Newhall gas station, which ended in a crash on Highway 14.



“Investigations show that a robbery occurred in the same location as the shooting,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of the arrest in November.



According to detectives at the time, the driver of a Mercedes sedan was the victim of a robbery.



He then caught up with the suspect’s vehicle, where the situation apparently escalated and led to the shooting.



The suspect in connection to the robbery is believed to be a Hispanic male driving a gray or silver Chrysler or Dodge pickup truck.



Porter as Blueface is best known for the track “DeadLocs,” which garnered nearly 2.5 million plays on SoundCloud.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

