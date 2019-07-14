LA County Public Health warns of unhealthy air quality for SCV

The air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is forecast to be unhealthy for all individuals on Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.



Other parts of southern California are expected to have an unhealthy air quality for all individuals, such as within the East San Gabriel Valley, and unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Los Angeles County Mountains, the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley.



Residents and individuals working in those areas with heart disease, asthma or any other respiratory disease are advised to minimize any outdoor activities, according to Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health officer.



Children with heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases or sensitive conditions should not participate in outdoor physical activity at schools, camps or other recreational programs. They should stay indoors as much as possible.



The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s forecast for Monday is “unhealthy,” while the forecast for the areas around Castaic, south of Canyon Country and around Placerita Canyon will be “unhealthy for sensitive individuals.”



For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.