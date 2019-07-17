Laurene Weste: Free concerts and movies in Santa Clarita this summer

Our city of Santa Clarita is renowned for its thousands of acres of beautiful open space and wonderful school districts. Our city’s foundation was built on a strong, neighborly spirit that unites us as a community and cements our reputation as one of the best places in California and the nation.

That spirit is on display throughout the year, seen in the wide range of community events in our city. During the summer months, you’d be hard-pressed to find a day without an event that benefits our residents, including fundraisers for local youth organizations, workshops that teach new skills and programs at the city’s libraries and community centers or fun events that entertain our residents.

Concerts at Central Park

One of the most popular events in the summer for Santa Clarita residents is the annual free Concerts in the Park series at Central Park. Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is in full swing and has featured tributes to both the Spice Girls and the Beach Boys so far, with many more entertaining bands still to come.

Summers are made for spending time outdoors with loved ones, and it has been incredible to see how much Concerts in the Park has grown as a community event over the past 30 years. These concerts are great because they allow friends and neighbors the opportunity to come together to chat, relax and enjoy a fantastic show.

Make sure you mark your calendar for every Saturday night through Aug. 24 to take in the rest of the Concerts in the Park 2019 lineup. The shows begin at 7 p.m., and you will be able to see tributes to some of music’s biggest acts, including Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Prince. Go to Central Park on July 20 to see Prussia, a band known for their unique blend of blues, funk and soul. You may have seen them perform their original music at other community gatherings, like Light Up Main Street and [email protected]!

Summer movies at Hart Park

Our valley also has a rich film history, dating back to the silent movie era, when stars like William S. Hart called Newhall home. Set atop the hill in Hart Park, Mr. Hart’s home — now a museum — provides residents with the opportunity to look back on our history and learn more about one of film’s greatest stars. In February 2020, we will have our first Silent Film Festival called Newhallywood.

Hart Park is the perfect backdrop for events that celebrate Santa Clarita’s ties to the film industry. On Friday evenings at dusk (July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 30), the Friends of Hart Park and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host their free popular Summer Movies in the Park.

You will have the chance to see blockbuster movies “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Captain Marvel” for free. The Friends of Hart Park are community volunteers who help to keep the museum and park operational and raise funds to maintain facilities, take care of the animals in the park and restore this major Santa Clarita historical artifact.

No matter what your plans are for the rest of the summer, know that you can fill your weekend nights with free, family-friendly concerts and movies. These opportunities to come together and create community are the essence of what makes our city the best place to live, work and play anywhere!

Be safe and have a grand summer.



Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

