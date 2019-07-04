Mother bear and cub in Castaic return to wild

After responding to a mother bear and cub sighting in Castaic on Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies said the incident ended with no direct threats to residents.



“The bears walked back into the wash,” said Sgt. O’Brien with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Deputies responded to a Castaic neighborhood around 2 p.m. Wednesday after several residents called law enforcement about seeing a mother bear and her cub in a tree on Oak Valley Road, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.



The bear was reported to have been rummaging through trash cans, walking through backyards and taking a dip in local homeowners’ pools.



The Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted but had no plans to respond to the incident unless a direct threat presented itself, which there were none, in this case, sheriff’s officials said.



Wednesday’s sighting comes just two months after a handful of bear sightings were reported, including one from a Stevenson Ranch resident who spotted one just outside a home near Stevenson Ranch Elementary School and another in the yard of a Valencia home that was safely darted and released back into the wild by state officers.

