Motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in freeway crash

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital late Thursday night following a solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Valencia.



The “motorcycle-down” traffic collision happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated the injured man at the scene and then took him to the hospital.



“This call was for a motorcycle down in the center divider,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said the crash involved only the motorcycle.



“The rider sustained minor injuries,” he said.



No lanes of the interstate were blocked or shut down, he added.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt