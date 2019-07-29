Newhall brush fire extinguished in about 30 minutes

A vehicle fire that sparked a brush fire that then “jumped a hill,” prompting a full brush-fire response, was snuffed out within a half-hour over the weekend.



About 8:15 p.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, near Interstate 5.



Burning vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 sparked a brush fire. Photo for The Signal, Rick McClure

“This was a single vehicle fire that spread to the brush,” Fire Department spokesman Brian Stevens said Monday.



“No structures were threatened, but when it jumped the hill, we issued a full brush response,” he said.



The fire, dubbed the “Newhall Fire,” gained momentum moving up the hill in medium “fuel,” meaning brush.



Water-dumping helicopter no. 15 dumped water on the fire, prompting fire officials to call off all other helicopters and bulldozers dispatched to the fire, Stevens said.



All forward progress of the fire was stopped at 8:46 p.m., he said. The fire burned a total of 1.76 acres.



Firefighter doused charred remains of vehicle that caught fire and sparked a small brush fire Saturday night. Photo for The Signal, Rick McClure.

