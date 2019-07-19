Pedestrian hit by cart in Canyon Country, taken to the hospital

A pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital late Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in Canyon Country.



Shortly before 6 p.m., a man walking near the Goodwill Southern California Store & Donation Center on Soledad Canyon Road, at the foot ofv the store’s driveway, a block west of Luther Drive.



“He was hit by a car and his face was all bloody,” said a Goodwill staffer who did not want to give her name.



“He was in pain,” she said.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the call at 5:56 p.m., Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.



“This happened in front of the Goodwill,” he said.



At 6:15 p.m., once the patient was placed in the ambulance, he was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



