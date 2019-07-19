Pedestrian hit by cart in Canyon Country, taken to the hospital

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital late Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in Canyon Country.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a man walking near the Goodwill Southern California Store & Donation Center on Soledad Canyon Road, at the foot ofv the store’s driveway, a block west of Luther Drive.

“He was hit by a car and his face was all bloody,” said a Goodwill staffer who did not want to give her name.

“He was in pain,” she said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the call at 5:56 p.m., Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.

“This happened in front of the Goodwill,” he said. 

At 6:15 p.m., once the patient was placed in the ambulance, he was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt