Queen Nation returns to Concerts in the Park

Another music-filled weekend of the city of Santa Clarita’s 30th annual Concerts in the Park Series will return to Central Park, featuring Queen Nation, a Queen tribute band, this Saturday.



The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.



This year, the series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, runs Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as an original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



The mix of bands allows for fan favorites to return, as well as new acts to join in.



Queen Nation will rock on with a performance that pays homage to vintage Queen, complete with accurate costumes, sound and an energetic stage presence.



A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concerts, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.



The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

