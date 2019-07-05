Santa Clarita’s only Boston Market to close over weekend

Rotisserie meal lovers have until this weekend to stop by Boston Market before the counter-serve locale closes its doors.



“Our last day is this Sunday, July 7,” said Store Manager Ignacia Castillo, who was unable to discuss details behind the closure.



Boston Market’s corporate officials were unavailable for comment Friday.



The store, located at 26543 Bouquet Canyon Road, is known for dishing up American comfort foods.



Resident Randye Kay said Friday she was sad to hear the locale was shutting down, particularly because she was able to use the drive-through with her dog Tiger Lilly.



“They should’ve had me marketing them,” she said. “Everybody with a dog would have. You can’t take a dog to a restaurant.”



The Bouquet Canyon Road location was also known for temporarily changing its name to “Los Angeles Market” in support of the Dodgers when they faced the Boston Red Sox in the World Series last year.

