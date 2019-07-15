SCV deputies arrest 3 in traffic stop

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigating a traffic stop arrested three on Friday evening, after allegedly finding drugs and counterfeit currency.

Deputies were patrolling on The Old Road, near Chiquella Lane, around 6 p.m., when they found a car that wasn’t properly registered, according to Shirley Milley, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“When deputies did a license plate check, the registration came up as expired,” Miller stated in an email to The Signal. “Deputies initially conducted the traffic stop to warn and/or cite.”

During the course of their investigation, deputies noticed another alleged violation, Miller said: narcotics paraphernalia.

“Deputies also came across a counterfeit U.S. currency bill and narcotics (methamphetamine and heroin) in the vehicle,” Miller added.

Arrested in the incident were: a 34-year-old IT engineer from Calabasas, for alleged possession of a controlled substance, to wit, heroin; a 32-year-old salesman from Calabasas, for alleged possession of controlled substances, to wit, methamphetamine and heroin; and a 22-year-old woman from Saugus, who was arrested for possession of counterfeit currency.

The incident serves as a reminder of deputies’ constant vigilance, Miller said.

“That’s just part of what they do — whether they’re in between calls or whether they’re patrolling around,” she said. “They’re checking the license plates, which sometimes will come back that an individual had a warrant; or, in some cases, they find out that a vehicle is stolen. They’re always checking into details.”

