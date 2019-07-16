Smith to host second Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host her second Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall in Santa Clarita from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Smith, who is chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management, will partner with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for her second wildfire town hall event of the year, according to a news release. Representatives from the California Department of Insurance will also be on hand to discuss property recovery issues related to insurance.

“Here in the 38th Assembly District, we know the threat of our new wildfire reality all too well,” Smith said Tuesday. “In this new normal of a year-round fire season, we must make sure we are properly educated about wildfire resiliency and how to prevent loss of life, livelihood and property.”

Saturday’s town hall is scheduled to be held at Wiley Canyon Elementary School, located at 24240 La Glorita Circle in Newhall. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 9:45 a.m. and can RSVP by visiting bit.ly/SCVWildfirePrep or calling 661-286-1565.