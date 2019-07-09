Suspect reportedly dropped pants, fondled himself in local business

A man was arrested Monday after walking into a business, located in Canyon Country, and fondling himself in front of a female employee, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Suspect Mario Salazar, 25, reportedly walked into a business located on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday, according to Lt. Igancio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“He engaged the female employee in some dialogue and after a few minutes, he pulled down his shorts and fondled himself, directing his actions at the victim,” Somoano said.

The victim than ran out of the building to call 9-1-1, he said.

After deputies arrived on the scene, Salazar was arrested and booked at 4:02 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on charges of indecent exposure.

His bail was set at $35,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.