Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series hosts CD-release party for Kelly’s Lot

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series continues Friday night with a Kelly’s Lot CD-release party.



Kelly’s Lot has previously performed at the concert series, and Kelly Zirbes, an internationally recognized blues singer fresh off a tour in France, is also celebrating her new CD, “Can’t Take My Soul,” according to Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.



This free summer concert series features various regional, national and international musicians with family-friendly activities and food and drink vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Wolf Creek Brewery.



The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is scheduled 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday nights through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24250 Town Center Drive.



Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, but outside food and beverages aren’t allowed. VIP seating is available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call 661-290-2911.

