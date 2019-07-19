Valencia man accused of ramming tractor, threatening neighbor in spat

A neighbor dispute over yard work ended with one man allegedly ramming his neighbor’s trailer with a tractor, resulting in his arrest on suspicion of making criminal threats and vandalism.



The alleged spat began about 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a disturbance call between neighbors on the 23000 block of Quail Haven Trail, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The victim was under the impression that the suspect — who was riding a tractor — was pushing piles of dirt onto his property,” she said Thursday.



The two neighbors got into a verbal argument, culminating with the tractor rider allegedly making statements threatening the victim.



“The suspect allegedly drove his tractor onto the victim’s property and struck the victim’s trailer, causing damage,” Miller said.



Responding deputies arrested a 56-year-old Valencia man, they described as self-employed on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony, and vandalism, a misdemeanor.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

