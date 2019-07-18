UPDATE: One adult, one dog transported after rollover traffic collision

UPDATE 9:17 p.m.: Officials on the scene have reported that the second “individual” in the vehicle was a dog that was also transported by AMR to a nearby animal hospital.

Signal staff said first responders were informing those on the scene that the dog had “sustained a fractured leg and may have been in shock.” However, the dog was still alive at the time of transport.

Traffic on the northbound side of Whites Canyon remains shut down, and cars are being told to turn around in front of Fire Station 128, according to witnesses on the scene as of 9:15 p.m..

Witnesses on the scene reported that the severity of the collision could be seen in the amount of debris scattered across the road by the mangled white SUV involved in the collision. There is a tire that is 250 feet from where the car came to rest following the rollover.

The car also damaged a light pole, took out a roadside electrical box and it came to rest on top of a water main, according to witnesses on the scene.

A traffic collision Thursday night a vehicle to rollover onto Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 128’s lawn, where first responders then began to work to extricate multiple individuals who were trapped in the vehicle. Cory Rubin / The Signal.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: According to officials on the scene, firefighters have extricated one individual from the vehicle as of 8:55 p.m..

“A total of one patient has been extricated, and that looks like its it,” said Ornelas. The patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Fire Department officials.

Ornelas said that the initial report came in as two individuals within the vehicle, but as of 9 p.m. officials on the scene had updated that to being only one person having been inside the vehicle.

During the extrication of the one individual, first responders had shut down Whites Canyon Road in front of Fire Station 128 while they worked at the scene. Traffic was still being affected in the area as of 9 p.m..

ORIGINAL STORY: A traffic collision Thursday night caused a vehicle to roll over onto Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 128’s lawn, where first responders then began to work to extricate multiple individuals who were trapped in the vehicle.

“We have a one-vehicle rollover,” said Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride. Fire officials reported the call came in at 8:12 p.m. on the 28000 block of Whites Canyon Road.

“Two persons are trapped and they’re working on extracting them,” said Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, adding that first responders on the scene had not provided the status of the trapped individuals as of 8:35 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene reported that the car collided with a light pole and then went through a rollover, eventually coming to rest on the lawn of the fire station.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the collision, according to Ornelas.