Wildfire Town Hall scheduled for July 22

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that he will co-host a Wildfire Town Hall on Monday, July 22, featuring a lineup of expert panelists.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean will join Wilk as co-hosts of the town hall event, according to a news release from Wilk’s office. The event’s panelists will include:

Leo Stallworth of ABC7, who will serve as the event’s moderator

Daryl Osby, fire chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department

Capt. Robert Lewis of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Capt. Ed Krusey of the California Highway Patrol

Representatives from State Department of Insurance and Southern California Edison will also be part of the panel, Wilk said, and a question-and-answer period will follow.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

For more information on the event, visit bit.ly/2JHwMTh or RSVP by calling 661-286-1471.