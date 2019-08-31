Henry Mayo unveils new mural, announces open house event

Shortly after members of the arts community joined local leaders to unveil a new mural located outside Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s patient tower, hospital officials announced an open house event that will allow residents the opportunity to tour the tower.

Occurring Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, the open house event will allow residents to see the latest expansion project from the inside before it opens on Oct. 27, according to the hospital’s website. Some features that will be on display include:

90 all new private patient rooms

Two new operating rooms

An expanded Center for Women and Newborns

A rooftop helipad with direct access to the E.R.

New cafe and outdoor dining area

At Friday’s event, attendees were given the opportunity to view the mural, which was created by local artist and historian Frank Rock, and learn more about the work that went into it during a brief program that included a short film.

Courtesy Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

“This piece was to instill a sense of calmness, serenity and peace,” Rock said in a news release. “The goal was to make this a restful, flowing, piece for those who view it. The gratitude from the people that invited me to paint this piece is very rewarding. I’m glad that I was able to deliver. It’s a great feeling to accomplish what they wanted.”

More information on Henry Mayo’s upcoming public open house can be found by visiting the website www.henrymayo.com/openhouse.

