2019 Football Camp Series: West Ranch High School

Entering summer football camp, there are some whispers around the Santa Clarita Valley and the Foothill League that West Ranch football is going to have a much different year than it did during the 2018 season.



The Wildcats don’t look at it in the same light, but instead, welcome it as an opportunity.



“One day at a time, is kind of the thing,” said West Ranch head coach Chris Varner. “I know everyone is sitting here and thinking that we are going to be down because we lost the Camachos (Jovan and Ryan) and Weston (Eget) and I think they take that as a personal challenge, and so every day they’re just trying to get better. A lot of these kids contributed last year and they were kind of the unsung heroes because they didn’t get it and I think they are hungry for that.”



West Ranch quarterback and junior-to-be Walker Eget is the third Eget brother to walk through the halls of West Ranch and don a Wildcats’ football jersey. Since the 2015 season, there has been at least one Eget brother, Wyatt or Weston, on the West Ranch varsity roster at quarterback.



Taking the advice of his brothers, Walker enters the season with one of the most anticipated debuts in the Foothill League, thanks to his meticulous training and practice schedules, as well as his last name.



“My whole family has been helping me,” Eget said. “They have built this legacy and I have to finish it. I just have to say there’s no pressure, when there really is.”



So far in summer, Eget has made it a point to work with his receiving core before and after practice to build some chemistry and get on the same page as his receivers.



Senior running back Jackson Reyes, a player that will see an increase in workload with Ryan gone, believes that there is no drop off between Weston and Walker.



“Honestly, they are like the same person,” Reyes said. “It’s weird. Everything they do is the same. They act the same, they are both leaders and both work hard on the field.”



Returning a majority of offensive weapons, West Ranch players are positive that the team will rebound even better than they did from last year’s second-round playoff exit.



One of Eget’s receivers, Brandon Wyre, who will see more playing time at wide receiver, admits that last year’s team relied on specific players, but this year’s team can turn things around with the bevy of returning talent.



“Obviously, there were big players for us last year and they did a lot for the team, but I think we have guys just as good that are stepping into their spots and can do just as good of things as they did,” Wyre said.



Building a legacy over the years, this year’s group of Wildcats welcomes the task of continuing what their predecessors started.



“I think we are going to have a great year, actually,” Eget said. “Other than the Camachos, we had a lot of big talent last year that didn’t get the ball as much because they couldn’t do as much as the Camachos. We are going to have a good year, definitely not a down year, maybe even a better year.”

