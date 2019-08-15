2019 State of City to highlight local film industry; tickets available

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s State of the City Luncheon, which will highlight all things film.



The annual event, whose theme this year is “Santa Clarita — Lights, Camera, Santa Clarita,” is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.



“The annual State of the City Luncheon is always a highlight of the year,” Mayor Marsha McLean said in a prepared statement. “This year will be no different. There are many surprises in store as we celebrate the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, mixed in with local film history, celebrity cameos, important city news, how filming bolsters our local economy and more.”



The city is expected to discuss the details of the estimated $33.4 million in economic impact local filming in the 2018-19 fiscal year had to the local community — figures it recently released — including film permits and employment statistics, as well as what has recently filmed in the area.



Attendees can also expect to hear updates on multiple capital improvement projects that have occurred over the past year, which can include the construction of the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Canyon Country Community Center, and what’s planned for the coming years.



Tickets are $40 per person and $400 per table of 10. Ticket price includes luncheon and gift. For more information, call the city at 661-255-4939.

