5 detained at gunpoint, one arrested, in stolen car incident

One person was arrested at gunpoint Friday during a traffic stop in Canyon Country, on suspicion of grand theft auto.



Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Friday patrol deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began following a suspected stolen car from Whites Canyon Road and Via Princessa.



Within a couple of minutes of the short pursuit, deputies in five patrol vehicles stopped the car on Via Princessa and ordered five occupants out of the car at gunpoint.



“We arrested one person in that,” Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt said.



