Air quality forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive residents

The air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.



Other parts of Southern California expected to have unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals include the San Gabriel Valley, according to health officials.



Residents and individuals working in the two areas who have heart disease, asthma or any other respiratory diseases are advised to minimize outdoor activities, according to Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health officer.



Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity at schools, camps or other recreational programs, officials said, adding, “They should stay indoors as much as possible.”



The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s website did not have information on Thursday’s forecasted conditions, but officials said they should know more on Wednesday.



For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

