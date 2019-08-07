AmerisourceBergen to close; about 100 layoffs expected

AmerisourceBergen’s Valencia distribution center is set to shut down in the fall and lay off approximately 100 employees, according to officials.



The facility, which is located at 24903 Avenue Kearny, supplies to multiple hospitals across the region and is one of 25 pharmaceutical distribution centers under the company, which touts itself as one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services companies with operations including niche premium logistics, packaging, reimbursement and consulting.

“As part of an ongoing effort to evaluate and align our capabilities to our customers’ needs, we have made the decision to end distribution activities in our Valencia, California, facility. Operations will end by fall of 2019,” said Francesca Gunning, director of external communications at AmerisourceBergen, via email. “The contribution of our Valencia associates is greatly appreciated, and this decision was not made lightly.”

A longtime warehouse worker at the Valencia facility, who wished not to share his name, said he was told the facility would close in September and wasn’t sure whether he would relocate to AmerisourceBergen’s other regional distribution center due to distance, which is in Corona — about 86 miles south of the Valencia location.

He joins dozens of other employees affected by the closure whom Gunning said the company is supporting through the transfer and reapplication process.

“We are encouraging the approximately 100 impacted associates to apply for positions of interest across the company, and transfer assistance will be available to eligible associates that need to relocate. Associates will be eligible for a separation package if they remain with the organization through the distribution center closure later this fall,” she said.

After learning about the closure, Santa Clarita Valley business entities focused on growing and retaining the local business community, such as the SCV Economic Development Corp., said they are also willing to extend a hand to help those who will be laid off.

“We are obviously disappointed any time a company closes operations in the Santa Clarita Valley since we are very proud of our business climate and business community,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of SCVEDC. “At the same time, we understand that the issues facing companies are always changing and that they must respond and make difficult decisions.

“Our focus now will be on supporting the employees at AmerisourceBergen in finding other employment opportunities, as we know many other SCV companies are actively looking for qualified workers.”

