Body of man found on Newhall bike path

Natural causes are suspected in the death of a man whose body was found today on a bike path in Newhall, near the South Fork Trail.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a body found on a bike path.



“This was an adult male who was found (dead) on the bike path area,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.”



Deputies are unsure if the man was exercising or bicycling, but reported that it appeared he had fallen.



The deceased man was described only as elderly.







