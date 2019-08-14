Car and bike show to benefit American Legion

Castaic Lake RV Park is hosting its inaugural Castaic Car & Bike Show benefiting the American Legion Post No. 507 Saturday.



This is their second car show of the year, but event organizer and general manager Bryan Rupp said this is their first major annual event.



“They used to do car show at the American Legion, but the last one was a couple years ago,” Rupp added. “We’re car guys and good friends with a couple of the American Legion guys, so we decided to do this to support them.”



The show is expected to include people’s choice awards for each of the various classes, as well as a “Best in Show.”



Those who have registered vehicles as well as visitors to the show will be able to participate in the voting, Rupp added.



There will also be various food trucks, a beer garden supplied with donations from Budweiser and Alaska Brewing Co., a DJ, 50/50 drawing and raffle, including prizes such as a smart TV, detail certificates or a stay at the RV park, according to Rupp.



In addition, the show is expected to include various booths, including Castaic High School, California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The show was originally expected to accommodate 60 vehicles, but organizers said they have decided to expand to 85 after seeing growing interest.



All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Legion, which they are hoping will make it their largest fundraiser of the year, according to Rupp.



Registration is $25 or $35 on the day of the event, and all entries are expected to receive a $10 meal ticket that can be used at one of the food trucks. The Castaic Car & Bike Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Castaic RV Park, located at 31540 Ridge Route Road in Castaic. Vehicle staging is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m.



For more information, visit castaiclakervpark.com/car-bike-show or call 661-257-3340.

