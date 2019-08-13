Case tossed against man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home

Prosecutors, citing insufficient evidence, have tossed out the case against a Lancaster man accused of being armed with a box cutter when he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home last month.



On July 22, Eduardo Servin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and domestic violence.



Two days later, prosecutors decided not to proceed with the case.



“On July 24, 2019, our office declined to file charges related to an incident on July 21, 2019, due to lack of sufficient evidence,” Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said recently.



Servin was arrested after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 20500 block of Suzie Lane for a domestic violence-related call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said at the time.

