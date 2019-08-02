Castaic Union School District ‘Welcome Wagon’ bus tours

Next week the Castaic Union School District Welcome Wagon will be touring the Castaic community to visit with students and their families.

Castaic principals, administrators and school board members will be in attendance at the various special events in order to get out in the neighborhoods and surprise kids with popsicles as the district prepares for the first day of school on Aug. 13.

“We are very grateful for the community support we receive and are always looking for new and creative ways to show our appreciation,” said CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle.

The first event will take place on Monday, Aug. 5, for the families and students of Castaic Middle School, Castaic Elementary and Northlake Hills Elementary.

For the Castaic Elementary and middle school families, the wagon will be located near the intersection of Yosemite Drive and Hillcrest Parkway at 12:30 p.m. and then at the crosswalk area off of Beryl Place and Hillcrest Parkway at 1 p.m.

That same day, the wagon will visit the Northlake Elementary families near the intersection of Violin Canyon and Ridge Route Road at 1:30 p.m. and then Del Valle Park at Sloan Canyon Road at 2:15 p.m..

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the van will visit the Live Oak Elementary families at the Val Verde Store at 1:30 p.m. and Quincy Street near Hasley Canyon Park in Live Oak at 2:30 p.m.