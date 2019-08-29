City to host Parent Resource Symposium on ‘Truth about Vaping’

Santa Clarita parents and children will once again have a chance to engage in an open dialogue with educators about the consequences surrounding drug use at the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium.



The city-hosted event, dubbed “Head in the Clouds: Truth about Vaping,” will focus on vaping, a topic often mentioned at previous symposiums but not fully centered around the issue.



“Underage vaping has become a huge problem in Santa Clarita,” the city said in a news release Wednesday. “In an effort to address this issue, the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with local organizations, will provide an informational event for students and parents on the dangers and consequences of vaping.”



Experts such as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Robert Lewis and The Way Out Recovery SCV’s Bob Sharits are expected to provide parents and students the tools necessary to start a conversation about the use and trouble behind illegal substances.



In May, the city hosted its ninth Parent Resource Symposium, which brought together experts in health, counseling, education and law enforcement for a panel discussion about drug and school trends, internet safety and issues affecting children’s interactions.



As with previous events, an educational resource fair with additional information will precede the presentation and discussion.



The free event is open to the public and is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. For additional information about the Parent Resource Symposium, contact Yolanda Calderon at 661-250-3727.

