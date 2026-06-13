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Man arrested on suspicion of striking victim following road rage 

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
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A Mojave man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault following a road rage incident in which he struck the victim with his vehicle on Thursday evening, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.  

According to preliminary information provided by Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, a road rage incident took place on the 19300 block of Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country.  

“As the victim walked away from the vehicle, the suspect allegedly accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the victim, striking the victim,” she stated in the email. He was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.  

Injuries sustained to the victim were not immediately available as of the publication of this story.  

The suspect was released on a $30,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, and is due at the San Fernando courthouse on July 2.  

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Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

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