Deputies: Transient arrested for trespassing  

A transient was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after deputies located him trespassing at a local car dealership in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokesperson.

Deputies were dispatched to the 23600 block of Creekside Road in Valencia to a report of trespassing, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email to The Signal on Friday afternoon.

“Deputies located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a knife,” she wrote in the email, and added that the 25-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for possession of the weapon.

He was released on a citation and is due in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Sept. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.