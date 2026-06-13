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Deputies: Transient arrested for trespassing  

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
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A transient was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after deputies located him trespassing at a local car dealership in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokesperson.  

Deputies were dispatched to the 23600 block of Creekside Road in Valencia to a report of trespassing, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email to The Signal on Friday afternoon.  

“Deputies located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a knife,” she wrote in the email, and added that the 25-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on misdemeanor charges for possession of the weapon.  

He was released on a citation and is due in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Sept. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.  

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Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

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