COC opens registration for Fall Semester

By Bobby Block



Registration for the fall 2019 semester is now underway at College of the Canyons.



New and continuing students can choose from a selection of over 1,500 courses being offered, according to statement released by the college.



Fall semester begins Aug. 19, but college officials say that it’s not too late to sign up.



“Fall is a great time to sign-up for courses at College of the Canyons,” said Joe Gerda, assistant superintendent vice president at the college. “With availability in a wide range of subjects, an excellent faculty, and the semester starting next week, now is the time to check out our schedule to see if we have something for you.”



A line forms outside the Student Center during the College of the Canyons Welcome Day event at College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The college has expanded its offerings to include over 450 new and modified classes, as well as several new associates degree pathways.



The new degree programs will give COC students looking to transfer to a four year university the opportunity to earn AA-T degrees in Art History, Global Studies, Anthropology, or Economics.



College officials say that they are focusing on introducing courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.



However, they are also highlighting their selection of “Personal & Professional Learning” courses. These courses, formerly known as noncredit classes, are available to students who want to gain additional skills and experience not offered in a traditional degree program and include topics such as Customer Relations, Personal Trainer Preparation, and Navigating Mental Health Issues.



Enrollment fees at COC will remain at the state-mandated level of $46 per unit.

