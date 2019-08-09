COC welcomes Freshmen to campus

To help local students avoid a daunting and nerve-wracking first day experience when school starts later this month, College of the Canyons hosted its inaugural Welcome Day on Friday.
During the event, members of COC’s incoming freshman class were offered more than 25 workshops that touched on a variety of topics, including financial aid and how to be a successful student.
Incoming freshman Alex Schmidt was one of the more than 1,000 students in attendance Friday.
“I’ve had family and friends come to the school who said they really enjoyed their time, so I wanted to come today and find out some more information,” Schmidt said, as he walked around the Honor Grove greeting old friends and searching for more information on the college’s Fire Technology program.
“What we’re trying to do is get students all the information they need so they feel secure and ready for school,” said Jasmine Ruys, COC’s associate vice president of enrollment services. “We really want them to feel like this is their campus.”
During the 5-hour event, visiting scholars and the family members who accompanied them enjoyed the opportunity to meet professors while they explored potential majors, took a campus tour and learned about the various campus support programs that are available to them, Ruys added.
“This day has been a huge success and it’s been amazing to see the huge team of people come together to make it happen,” Ruys said, mentioning the nearly 100 students, faculty and staff who volunteered to make the day happen. “They belong here. They’re going to be successful here. And we’re going to help them do that.”
