UPDATE: Collision near Saugus High prompts rescue response

A traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian resulted in the landing of a medical helicopter Monday afternoon at Central Park.



“The call came from sheriff’s (deputies) reporting a traffic collision at Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way in Santa Clarita. We have two units on scene,” Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennet said at 3:27 p.m., shortly after the call was first reported.

Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 takes off from Central Park to airlift a juvenile that was struck by a vehicle near Saugus High School Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“I just have that they requested an air squad to Central Park,” Bennet added at 3:35 p.m., mentioning there’s no further word on the type of injuries sustained or the age of those involved.



After the chopper landed at Central Park, one patient was airlifted, according to Marvin Lim, L.A. County Fire Department spokesman. “There was no information confirmed about the patient and there was nothing specific listed about the injuries.”



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller said Monday evening the juvenile male who was lifted onto the stretcher at the local park is a Saugus High School student.



“As far as I know, he’s going to be OK,” Miller said. “There were some injuries received while trying to cross a street when a car had a green light. But we think he’ll hopefully be OK.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

