Coroner IDs Santa Clarita woman struck by train Thursday night

By Perry Smith and Tammy Murga

Coroner’s officials identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a Metrolink passenger train in Canyon Country late Thursday night.



Jasmine Owens Taira, 30, of Santa Clarita, was killed in the collision, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.



The call came in at around 10:50 p.m. about a train versus a pedestrian near Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Martin Rangel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



While there were no street closures, units remained in the area well after 11 p.m. to conduct an investigation, said Somoano.



The train line, Antelope Valley Line 227 to Lancaster, “stopped between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks,” read a tweet from Metrolink at 10:47 p.m.



The nature of the collision is still under investigation, according to coroner’s officials.

