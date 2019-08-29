Deputies nab 13 suspects in shoplifting suppression operation

Clad in both uniform and civilian clothes, personnel with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station caught 13 shoplifting suspects Wednesday.

A release posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station website said that the Detective Bureau ran a special operation targeting retail theft that started Wednesday afternoon and went on through the night.

“Deputies and detectives, both uniformed and in civilian clothes, saturated popular Canyon Country shopping areas, watching for individuals who were victimizing businesses or compromising public safety,” the post from approximately 12 p.m. Thursday said.

Deputies arrest a suspect during a shoplifting suppression operation on Wednesday. Courtesy photo.

According to Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli of the Burglary and Theft team, Detective Michelle O’Brien at the SCV Sheriff’s Station coordinates the operations.

“SCV Sheriff’s Detective Bureau works closely with the retail stores to combat theft within the stores, and when afforded the opportunity to conduct a retail theft operation consisting of undercover and sworn personnel along with uniform personnel to help combat the thefts,” Sgrignoli said Thursday. “The retail stores are greatly appreciative of Detective O’Brien’s commitment with combating criminal activities.”

By the end of the operation, a baker’s dozen of suspects were arrested, according to the post.

Nearly half of those arrested were arrested on suspicion of theft-related crimes, while others were arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and outstanding warrants.

“Since these special enforcement operations in addition to our regular patrol, have proved to be successful, more will be planned in the future,” the post read.

Sgrignoli added O’Brien also runs the Business Alliance Meetings, where law enforcement and business owners talk about a variety of subjects, including theft prevention and detecting counterfeit currency.