UPDATE: Three burglary suspects detained after manhunt, foot chase

Two men were arrested and a juvenile detained after a foot chase through the streets near the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall mid-afternoon Wednesday.



“Initially, we thought this was in connection with a stolen vehicle, but the vehicle was not stolen,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“These are actually burglary suspects,” she said, referring to three people detained.



At least one of the two adults arrested was identified as a parolee, she said. “We are no longer looking for suspects.”



A foot chase got underway about 3 p.m. when deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began running after two suspects, one of them being pursued along Citrus Street, between the sheriff’s station and the mall, then along Valencia Boulevard.



A containment was set up in an area bounded by City Hall on Valencia, Citrus and Magic Mountain Parkway.



Deputy dispatched to the manhunt were advised shortly before 4 p.m. that all three suspects were in custody.



