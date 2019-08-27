Missing Person, Sebastian Kim. Courtesy Art

Detectives seek help locating at-risk missing person

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a man reported missing since Tuesday, Aug. 20 from Stevenson Ranch.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit issued a news release seeking the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Sebastian Min Kim.

Kim was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on the 25200 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.   

Kim is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes, and short, black hair, with a  tattoo of latitude and longitude coordinates on his right bicep. He is most likely driving his vehicle, a 2009 black Acura MDX, with CA plate 6JPK176.

According to detectives, he suffers from depression, has high blood pressure and has recently suffered a stroke. His family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. 

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

