Firefighters extinguish car fire that spreads to brush on Soledad Canyon Road

Firefighters responded to a brush fire on Soledad Canyon Road caused by a car fire late Thursday afternoon, leaving commuters in backed up traffic.



“It was a three-vehicle (crash) that spread to the brush, with one vehicle fully involved,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.



The incident began about 4:15 p.m. when a car crashed into a metal box near Golden Triangle Road.



Motorists traveling on Soledad Canyon Road stopped to watch flames and black smoke rise from the front of the vehicle.



Shortly before 4:30 p.m., as westbound motorists were making a U-turn at the incident a collision was heard. Firefighters drove passed motorists blocking Soledad Canyon road and quickly doused the vehicle fire and the small amount of brush it sparked.



No persons were trapped or injured, according to Lim.



