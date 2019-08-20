Five robbery suspects arrested Monday night

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested five robbery suspects at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday night.

San Fernando Police Department officers ultimately hauled the men back to the San Fernando Valley to be booked as part of an investigation that began outside of the deputies’ jurisdiction.

“Our deputies detained five robbery suspects that had gotten off at the Metrolink train over in Newhall at 24300 Railroad Ave.,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday. The five men who were detained around 11 p.m. Monday are believed to have committed a robbery in the San Fernando Valley.

After the crime occurred, officers suspected the men were travelling on a train, according to Miller, and alerted the local authorities. Soon, various agencies began assisting, and a description was put out to all patrol deputies, Miller added.

“They detained them without incident,” Miller said, “and San Fernando Police Department (officers) transported the suspects for booking since it was their case,” Miller said. “It looks like the suspects ranged in age from late teens — about 19 years old to late-20s. They were most likely heading back to the Antelope Valley.”