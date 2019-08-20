Girl Scouts help senior citizens celebrate a prom of their own

Though prom season has passed, senior citizens have a chance to do the same as their high school counterparts in celebrating The Red Carpet: Senior Prom, hosted by Girl Scout Troop No. 7222, on Sept. 6.



Guests can dress to impress or come as they are for an evening of dancing while being transported back in time to their proms.



Kira Gilliam, a Scout working toward her Silver Award, contacted the Bella Vida senior center hoping to organize the event, according to Robin Clough, volunteer and recreation coordinator for the center.



“We did initial planning together,” Clough said. “They had great ideas and (had) been working hard. They have procured a wonderful DJ for dancing and are planning a beautiful ‘on the red carpet’ Hollywood venue with clips of old Hollywood movies shown on a projector.”



In addition to the traditional musical entertainment and dancing, the event is expected to include complimentary refreshments, a photo booth and possibly even some paparazzi, Clough added.



The Red Carpet: Senior Prom is scheduled 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 27, using the signup sheet located at the center’s front desk.



For more information, call the center at 661-259-9444.

